Frequently Asked Questions

A: Follow the Syllabus
A: Nope. A lot of people only use the Configurator. Even if someone decides to write code, usually they do it by adapting the examples in the documentation or other’s code.
A: VIA is a tool that allows you modify the keymap of your keyboard on the fly. The firmware on your keyboard will still be QMK.
A: If the board is already supported by QMK, the steps are the following:
via
rules.mk file in this new keymap’s directory with
VIA_ENABLE=yes in it
You can also enable the VIA functionality for your already existing keymap.
bash: python3: command not found on Windows, what to do?
A: Restart the MinGW terminal and make sure to start “MinGW 64bit” and not “MSYS”.
qmk setup on Windows, but still get errors, what to do?
A: Restart “MinGW 64bit” and run
qmk doctor. If you still get errors ask for help.
A: the Configurator no longer offers
keymap.c, instead it provides a
keymap.json. You have multiple possibilies with this file:
keymap.c
qmk json2c /path/to/keymap.json -o keymap.c
qmk compile /path/to/keymap.json
A: It’s important to understand, that your keyboard does not send characters, but keycodes (actually scancodes, but for the sake of simplicity, let’s say they are the same thing). What this keycodes will represent, depends on the locale settings of your OS.
Let’s say you’d like to type
ß. The keycode for this letter in with German locale is the same is the
-’s in the US English locale.
Since Configurator uses the latter’s keycodes, if you assign
KC_MINS to a key, it will output
ß with your German locale.
Use the content of the extra keymaps to find the necessary US English keycodes.
A: Likely not. The bootloader should be intact on your keyboard, allowing you to flash the correct firmware. Resetting the board might be harder, though.
Look for:
Shorting the pins on the microcontroller is potentially dangerous. Use it only as a last resort.
A: You most likely activated a bootmagic functionality. Check the docs for the key that can swap them back.